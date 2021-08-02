Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.21% of Limbach worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 10.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 7.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 39.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Limbach alerts:

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 5,850 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $54,346.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,062.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 8,827 shares of company stock worth $82,029 in the last 90 days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMB opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $91.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Limbach had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.