Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.35 Million Holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.73% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 310.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares during the period. 52.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $18.80 on Monday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

