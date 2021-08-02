Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Fastly worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $4,831,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 65.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fastly by 20.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Fastly by 29.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $48.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.93. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 15,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $684,559.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,126,498.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,416 shares of company stock worth $8,770,036 in the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

