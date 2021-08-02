Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 139.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EMCORE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,342,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EMCORE by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $8.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $321.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.31. EMCORE Co. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $10.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.42.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

