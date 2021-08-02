Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.68% of Boston Omaha worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Boston Omaha by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Omaha by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Omaha by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Boston Omaha by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Boston Omaha by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOMN opened at $32.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 230.61% and a return on equity of 27.22%.

Boston Omaha Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

