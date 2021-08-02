Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DLG. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.47) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 349.60 ($4.57).

LON:DLG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 298.70 ($3.90). 936,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 293.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.72.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

