Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 1,838.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

