Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) is Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises about 5.7% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $27.34. 88,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,379,243. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.32.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

