Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DHC opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $929.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.29, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 5.97%.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

