Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Sells 390 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.3% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,439,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 122,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.32. 6,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,001. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $70.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

