Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Sells 399 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lessened its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Miller Industries comprises about 2.9% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned 0.86% of Miller Industries worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,569,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,474,000 after buying an additional 207,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Miller Industries by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 87,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Miller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,364,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

MLR traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.64. 166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,688. Miller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.