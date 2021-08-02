Diversified LLC Invests $226,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.99. 1,029,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,720,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $43.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

