Diversified LLC Sells 2,864 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Diversified LLC trimmed its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, reaching $121.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,711,022. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.19. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

