Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will post sales of $23.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.90 million and the lowest is $22.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $97.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $99.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $133.37 million, with estimates ranging from $125.40 million to $140.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million.

DCBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Docebo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $66.55 on Monday. Docebo has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -255.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $1,205,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Docebo by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $90,795,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Docebo during the 1st quarter worth $1,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

