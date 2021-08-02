Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) VP Sells $53,000.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $525.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.96. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $684,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

