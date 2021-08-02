Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 137.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $139,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $203,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCI stock opened at $66.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.41.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

