DopeCoin Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $323,086.85 and approximately $14,737.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 3% against the dollar. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.81 or 0.00364058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000667 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

