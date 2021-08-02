dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Update

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

OTCMKTS DRRKF opened at $675.00 on Monday. dormakaba has a 1 year low of $675.00 and a 1 year high of $675.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $646.75.

About dormakaba

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

