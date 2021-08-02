Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,683 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Dover worth $39,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dover by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after buying an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,080,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after purchasing an additional 261,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $167.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.13. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $101.54 and a 52-week high of $167.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

