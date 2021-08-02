Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

DRVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of DRVN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.55. 340,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $254,000.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

