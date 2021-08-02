Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) vs. CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) and CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Dynatronics has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CryoLife has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dynatronics and CryoLife, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 CryoLife 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dynatronics currently has a consensus target price of $1.65, indicating a potential upside of 19.57%. CryoLife has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.52%. Given Dynatronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than CryoLife.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dynatronics and CryoLife’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics $53.41 million 0.36 -$3.42 million ($0.42) -3.29 CryoLife $253.23 million 4.17 -$16.68 million $0.25 108.00

Dynatronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CryoLife. Dynatronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CryoLife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatronics and CryoLife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics -7.39% -27.21% -8.50% CryoLife -4.15% 2.36% 0.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Dynatronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of CryoLife shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Dynatronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of CryoLife shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CryoLife beats Dynatronics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals. The firms products are marketed under a portfolio of industry brands including Bird & Cronin, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician’s Choice, and PROTEAM. The company was founded by Kelvyn H. Cullimore on April 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system. The company also provides E-xtra DESIGN ENGINEERING products for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-nya, a thoracic stent graft system for the minimally invasive repair of lesions of the descending aorta; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system. In addition, it offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; and cardiac laser therapy products, such as SolarGen 2100s Console and SoloGrip III disposable handpieces. Further, the company sells CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as offers pyrolytic carbon coating services to other medical device manufacturers. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

