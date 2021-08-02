e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ELF opened at $27.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $31.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $641,501.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

