Eagle Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 427.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 128,905 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $12,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 306.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CP traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $73.93. The stock had a trading volume of 66,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,696. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

