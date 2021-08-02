Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 853 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.0% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $381.59. The stock had a trading volume of 54,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,771. The stock has a market cap of $378.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.16.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,662 shares of company stock valued at $181,789,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

