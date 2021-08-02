Eagle Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,148,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $367,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.24.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.64. 499,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,395,172. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.