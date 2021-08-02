Eagle Global Advisors LLC Takes $4.90 Million Position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 209,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,522,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 71,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 32,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,420. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.74. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $100.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 35.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

