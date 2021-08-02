easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Get easyJet alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

easyJet stock remained flat at $$12.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.02. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on easyJet (EJTTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.