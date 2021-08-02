Eaton Vance Management Acquires 215 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,795,000 after purchasing an additional 736,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $48,851,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,262,000 after purchasing an additional 278,778 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,172,000 after purchasing an additional 159,772 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 156,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $112.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $119.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.61.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.42%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.