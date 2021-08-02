Eaton Vance Management Acquires 472 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,005,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,873,000 after purchasing an additional 625,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,079,000 after purchasing an additional 595,276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,115,000 after purchasing an additional 588,807 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 211.7% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 763,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 518,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $39.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.31. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.78.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

