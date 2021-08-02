Eaton Vance Management Buys 875 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,283 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRGP. Raymond James upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $49.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.45.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

