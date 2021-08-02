Eaton Vance Management Sells 802 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,085,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,072 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,063,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,283 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,437,000 after acquiring an additional 835,390 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,223,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $286,921,000 after acquiring an additional 761,928 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,807,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,586,000 after acquiring an additional 241,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

RCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of RCI opened at $51.03 on Monday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

