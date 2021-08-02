Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $380,077.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,135.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $729,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,510 shares of company stock worth $6,132,095. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $45.58 on Monday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

