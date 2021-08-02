Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.86.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ECHO. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.
Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,410. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $817.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
