Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECHO. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,410. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $817.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

