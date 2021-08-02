Ecopetrol (EC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 3.66%. On average, analysts expect Ecopetrol to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ecopetrol stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.