Editas Medicine (EDIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Editas Medicine to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $41.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

