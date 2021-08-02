Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $41.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.54. The stock had a trading volume of 684,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,125. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.70.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $47,163,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,200,000 after purchasing an additional 653,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at $19,149,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,971,000 after purchasing an additional 431,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $28,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

