Efraim Grinberg Sells 6,724 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 6,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $202,594.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,998 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $120,419.76.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $305,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $303,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $304,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $302,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $534,536.33.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $67,815.18.

NYSE MOV traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $960,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 130,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

