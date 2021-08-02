Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Short Interest Update

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the June 30th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ELSE traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.75. 237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,706. Electro-Sensors has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $8.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELSE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electro-Sensors in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electro-Sensors during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Electro-Sensors by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Electro-Sensors, Inc engages in the manufacture and selling of industrial production monitoring and process control systems. Its products include shaft speed witches; wireless hazard monitoring; temperature sensor; slide gate and angle position; bearing sensors and belt alignment; and motor drive control.

