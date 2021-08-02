Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.57.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

EMR traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,468. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $61.41 and a 12-month high of $101.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

