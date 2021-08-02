Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $100.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $101.03.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

