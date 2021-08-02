Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.51. Enbridge posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.51. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.87%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

