Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.75.

Shares of ENB opened at C$49.18 on Friday. Enbridge has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$50.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.62 billion and a PE ratio of 15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 104.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

