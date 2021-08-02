Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

EHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

EHC opened at $83.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Encompass Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Encompass Health by 65.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

