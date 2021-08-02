Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,900 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 267,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 8,917.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $78.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.55. Encore Wire has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $88.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The business had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.