Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Roth Capital

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Energous from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:WATT opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $156.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.30. Energous has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Energous had a negative net margin of 7,172.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Energous will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 19,022 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $47,555.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 328,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,430 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $51,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,037 shares in the company, valued at $755,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,638 shares of company stock worth $364,416 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Energous in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Energous in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Energous in the first quarter worth about $1,034,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energous by 29.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 236,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Energous in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

