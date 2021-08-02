Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,212 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises about 3.1% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ET traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,855,217. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

