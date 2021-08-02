EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENLC. UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

EnLink Midstream stock remained flat at $$5.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 3.55.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. On average, analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 5,562 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $64,185.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,310 shares of company stock valued at $183,951. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 338.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 179,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 138,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after buying an additional 4,415,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,516,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after buying an additional 875,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

