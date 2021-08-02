Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Entegris makes up about 1.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $122,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Entegris by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 200,396 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Entegris by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Entegris by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Entegris by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 337,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

ENTG stock traded up $2.15 on Monday, reaching $122.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,704. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

