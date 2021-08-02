Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Boosted by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 2.7% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after buying an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,261,000 after purchasing an additional 715,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,431,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,701,000 after buying an additional 648,108 shares during the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,532. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.