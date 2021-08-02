EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,331 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in EOG Resources by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after acquiring an additional 352,277 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in EOG Resources by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $72.86 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

